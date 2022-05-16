Watch The First Teaser Trailer For The ‘Predator’ Origin Film ‘Prey’

“Prey” looks like it’s going to be a great movie.

The plot of the highly-anticipated prequel film, according to IMDB, is, “The origin story of the Predator in the world of the Comanche Nation 300 years ago. Naru, a skilled female warrior, fights to protect her tribe against one of the first highly-evolved Predators to land on Earth.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Judging from the very short promo, it looks like it’s going to be a very fascinating film. Give it a watch below.

While it’s been ages since I’ve seen the original film, there’s no question that the “Predator” saga is one of the most famous sci–fi series ever made.

Even the 2018 film “The Predator” with Olivia Munn was outstanding. In fact, I’d argue it’s one of the most underrated sci-fi films made in a very long time.

Now, we’re getting a prequel film to see where it all started. If that doesn’t fire you up, I don’t know what to tell you. It sounds absolutely awesome to me.

Plus, I genuinely don’t know if we’ve ever had a sci-fi film set in the time period “Prey” takes place in, which was when the Native Americans ruled the plains.

Well, we have one now and it looks awesome.

For all of you interested, you can catch “Prey” starting August 5!