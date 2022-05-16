Production Starts On ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5

Production is officially underway on the upcoming season of “Yellowstone.”

Paramount Network announced Monday that production has started on the fifth season of the hit show with Kevin Costner, according to TVLine.com. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Finale Shocks Fans With Major Death)

‘Yellowstone’ Fans Get Huge News About When Season 5 Will Start. Here’s What We Know https://t.co/fAYIy804Nq — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 16, 2022

The first half of season five is expected to start at some point in the late summer, which likely means late August or early September. Cameras rolling in the middle of May certainly makes it seem like a tight timeline.

However, if there’s anyone capable of getting it done, it’s Taylor Sheridan.

‘Yellowstone’ Star Drops Bombshell About The Future Of The Show https://t.co/d7DXGiGnRZ — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 16, 2022

More than anything, I’m super pumped that production is finally underway. It’s been a long time coming, and fans around the country are hyped up and ready for new episodes.

While season four wasn’t the best season of the show, it was still solid and left fans with a great cliffhanger. Now, it’s time to find out where Sheridan takes the story of the Duttons from here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yellowstone (@yellowstone)

There are so many questions fans need answered, but none are bigger than what Kayce meant when he said he saw “the end of us.”

Fans have been debating that since the end of season four, and we will continue to debate until we find out the answer!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yellowstone (@yellowstone)

Make sure to keep checking back for the latest “Yellowstone” updates as we have them. I have no doubt we’re in for a great season.