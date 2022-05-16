REPORT: Rajon Rondo Accused Of Being Armed During Argument Involving His Kids And Their Mother, Protective Order Granted

Rajon Rondo is reportedly facing serious allegations from the mother of his children.

Ashley Bachelor, who has two children with the basketball star, alleged in a protective order request that Rondo got into a huge argument with her in front of their kids and returned to the home in Louisville with a firearm, according to TMZ.

She alleged Rondo told her “you’re dead” during the argument, but he eventually left the scene after his own parents arrived. He’s also accused of ripping a game console out of the wall when the alleged situation kicked off.

Bachelor reportedly wrote the following in the protective order request, which was granted, according to the same TMZ report:

I am extremely fearful for my safety and for the safety of my children. Rajon has a history of volatile, erratic, explosive behavior. He is verbally, emotionally, and financially abusive. He physically hits our son and calls him names like ‘p***y’ and accuses him of acting like a ‘bitch.’ Rajon verbally assaults our daughter. He calls her names like ‘thot, bitch, and d**khead.’ Rajon has made several threats on my life, saying at various times he will shoot me or shoot up my car.

As TMZ noted in its report, Rondo “has not been named a suspect in any crime by police, and has not been arrested.” Right now, Ashley Bachelor has simply been granted a protective order.

Rondo, who plays for the Cavaliers, has every right to be presumed innocent of having done anything wrong, especially seeing as how he hasn’t been charged with anything.

Having said that, the allegations are incredibly serious, and I have no doubt the NBA will also be looking into the claims made by Bachelor.

TMZ is reporting that, last week, Rajon Rondo pulled a gun out on his longtime girlfriend, who takes care of their two kids, and threatened to kill her in a “scary” outburst. pic.twitter.com/847jtLKybb — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) May 16, 2022

Being accused of arming yourself with a weapon during an alleged argument with the mother of your children is a very serious allegation and a terrible look if true.

Make sure to check back for the latest details on the developing situation as we have them!