Watch The Sinister Trailer For ‘Resurrection’

“Resurrection” looks like a very sinister film.

The plot of the movie with Rebecca Hall and Tim Roth, according to the trailer’s YouTube description, is, “Margaret’s life is in order. She is capable, disciplined, and successful. Everything is under control. That is, until David returns, carrying with him the horrors of Margaret’s past.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Sounds simple, right? Well, the trailer paints a very dark picture. Give it a watch below.

What do we all think of the trailer? I think it looks damn good, and we all know Roth and Hall are both elite talents when it comes to acting.

Team them up for a movie, and you’re almost certainly going to have a great final product on your hands.

There’s A New Horror Movie Coming Out, And The Preview Will Stop You From Sleeping https://t.co/EoAhIAyUvZ — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 26, 2022

Furthermore, whenever it comes to a horror film or a psychological thriller, it’s important to note that a film of this nature can’t play the middle of the road. It either has to not take itself seriously at all or it has to completely commit to being dark and sinister.

The “Fear Street” movies and “Scream” are rare examples of movies that can do both, but they’re the exceptions. They’re not the rule.

Judging from the trailer, it looks like “Resurrection” will be a very dark movie, and I’m here for that kind of energy.

Will Netflix Make More ‘Fear Street’ Movies? It Sounds Like A Very Real Possibility https://t.co/fkmnMqtndL — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 19, 2021

For those of you interested, you can catch it starting August 5!