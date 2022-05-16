Rolling Stone Blames Buffalo Shooting On Republicans Despite Gunman Being Self-Professed ‘Left-Wing Authoritarian’

Rolling Stone Magazine called the Buffalo gunman, Payton Gendron, a “mainstream Republican” in an article published Sunday, despite his manifesto that condemned conservatives.

The teenage gunman allegedly killed 10 people and injured multiple others at a Tops supermarket in Buffalo, New York, on Saturday, livestreaming the entire attack to Twitch. According to a more than 100-page manifesto published by Gendron, he targeted the supermarket because “it has the highest black population percentage,” the New York Post reported.

Gendron was a self-proclaimed “white supremacist,” “anti-Semite,” and “former communist” who now believes himself a “left-wing authoritarian,” according to screengrabs from his manifesto shared on Twitter. (RELATED: 6 People Found Dead In Wisconsin Home. Why They Were Killed Remains A Mystery)

Despite all of the evidence proving that Gendron was anti-conservative and a far-leftist, Rolling Stone published a commentary where the author, Talia Lavin, called Gendron the latest right-wing extremist controlled by the modern GOP to act on his racist delusion.

Lavin claimed to have read Gendron’s manifesto, but evidently ignored the parts that did not align with her presumption that all white supremacists must be Republicans, even when they explicitly state that they are not, like Gendron did.

While the Rolling Stone article makes an argument that Gendron is a Republican, none of the physical evidence supports their anti-conservative rhetoric. The author then almost threatens further attacks, saying “as long as we fail to recognize the wellspring of racial animus that animates the right wing in this country, the corpses will continue to accrue.”

If you want to know where this guy falls on the political spectrum. He’s a former communist now leftist who is also into green nationalism. pic.twitter.com/fII6r6eVYY — Kaitain 🇺🇸 (@Kaitain_US) May 14, 2022

Lavin further suggested that Gendron may have been radicalized by overusing the “Internet’s sewers.” However, Gendron suggested that he spent all of his time online during the COVID-19 lockdowns, Matt Walsh noted.

While at least one Twitter user tried to argue that radicalization happens both online and offline and that Fox News host Tucker Carlson should be blamed for Gendron’s actions, Gendron’s manifesto also attacked Fox News.

The left’s response to the mass shooting has been in stark contrast to other domestic terror attacks. For example, President Biden plans to visit Buffalo on Tuesday, but refused to visit Waukesha, Wisconsin, after a man drove through a crowd, killing six and injuring 61 people.

Biden sent First Lady Jill Biden after eventually describing the attack as a “horrific act of violence.” Other leftists and Democrats immediately blamed the Buffalo attack on the GOP’s gun laws, instead of the racist and seemingly mentally ill young man who carried out a horrendous act of violence.