Editorial

Violent Viral Video Shows Huge Strikes On Russian Armor In Ukraine

Artillery Strikes (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/RALee85/status/1526058371534684161)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Another crazy video from the war in Ukraine has surfaced.

In a video tweeted by Rob Lee, Ukrainian artillery rained down on Russian armor, and the explosions that followed were pretty sizable. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Check out the incredible video below.

You simply love to see the Ukrainians continue to fight like rabid dogs against the Russian invaders threatening their country. We’ve seen it for months, and they don’t seem interested in slowing down.

In fact, it seems like we’ve had more videos than usual coming out of Ukraine as the resistance continues to put up a fight against the Russians.

Whether it’s helicopters getting shot down, tanks getting destroyed or Russian soldiers getting fired at in ground combat, we’ve seen just about it all at this point.

Yet, I’m not even close to getting bored. I could watch them around the clock and still want to fire up more. Watching the Russians struggle in Ukraine has been awesome.

Make sure to keep checking back for the latest war videos as we have them. Trust me when I say we’re not even close to being done yet.