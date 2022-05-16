Even A Snack Brand Is Tired Of Neil DeGrasse Tyson’s Sh*t On Twitter

The dessert maker Moonpie is the latest to respond to famous astrophysicist and media personality Neil deGrasse Tyson’s comments on Twitter.

Tyson, who has ruffled feathers in the past as he pontificates to his nearly 15 million followers on Twitter, commented on Sunday night’s lunar eclipse. “Lunar eclipses are so un-spectacular that if nobody told you what was happening to the Moon you’d probably not notice at all,” Tyson tweeted.

The aptly named dessert producer Moonpie took exception to Tyson’s tweet, and responded simply, “Ok neil.”

Tyson’s opinions have not always gone over well with critics. In 2021, he tweeted, “The good thing about Science is that it’s true, whether or not you believe in it.” (RELATED: Neil deGrasse Tyson Doubles Down On His Belief That Aliens Wouldn’t Be Interested In Humans)

In response, the food maker Steak-umm wrote “log off bro,” and followed up saying, “the irony of neil’s tweet is that by framing science itself as ‘true’ he’s influencing people to be more skeptical of it in a time of unprecedented misinformation. science is an ever refining process to find truth, not a dogma. no matter his intent, this message isn’t helpful.”

Tyson does not always keep his comments confined to astrophysics. In 2018, Tyson seemingly mocked those who offered thoughts and prayers in response to the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting where 17 students were murdered.

“Evidence collected over many years, obtained from many locations, indicates that the power of Prayer is insufficient to stop bullets from killing school children,” he wrote.

“Evidence gathered from many locations over many years indicates no religious person was arguing that, you dumbass,” conservative commentator Ben Shapiro responded.

Tyson’s Twitter spats seem to have become a staple on the social media outlet as he clashes with critics.