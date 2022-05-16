South Carolina Football Coach Shane Beamer Suggests Teams Should Be Allowed To Scrimmage Each Other

South Carolina football coach Shame Beamer has a solid idea for how college football can be improved.

While there are several changes college football fans would probably like to see, Beamer had a very simple one that I think most people would agree would be great.

“I would love to see in either spring practice or the month of August where we could actually scrimmage another college football team,” the head coach of the Gamecocks said during a recent appearance on College Sports on SiriusXM.

You can listen to his full comments below.

While it’s not a change that would send shockwaves through the sport, teams being able to scrimmage each other before the season starts would be pretty epic.

Imagine if USC and Texas had a preseason scrimmage. Whether it was broadcast or not people would go crazy for any information that came out of it.

Even better, imagine if Alabama scrimmaged a powerhouse from a different conference. If that was put on TV, even though it’s only a scrimmage, the ratings would be insane.

As a Wisconsin fan, I would clear my schedule for any scrimmage the Badgers were in.

Even though I’m not an SEC fan, I 100% support Beamer’s recommendation!