EXCLUSIVE: Rep. Elise Stefanik Endorses ‘America First Conservative’ In CA Special Election

New York Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik has endorsed Connie Conway for California’s 22nd Congressional District special election on June 7.

“Connie Conway is an experienced leader and effective legislator who will be a welcomed addition to the growing number of GOP women in Congress,” Stefanik said in a statement to The Daily Caller News Foundation. “As an America First conservative, Connie will continue her proven record of fighting for California farmers, small businesses, and families.” (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Rep. Elise Stefanik Makes Major Primary Endorsement)

Former President Donald Trump has already endorsed Conway. Although Trump received 52% of the district’s votes in the 2020 presidential election, the Republican vote surged in the recent special primary with 66% of the vote.

The seat was previously held by Republican Rep. Devin Nunes, who resigned on Jan. 1, 2022. (RELATED: California Rep. Devin Nunes Announces Retirement, Plans To Join Trump’s New Media Outlet)

“I’m proud to join President Donald Trump and Leader McCarthy in endorsing Connie’s campaign, and I look forward to working with her in Congress,” Stefanik told TheDCNF.

Stefanik’s political action committee, Elevate PAC (E-PAC), has endorsed 23 U.S. House of Representatives candidates for the 2022 midterm cycle. 11 of the 15 seats that flipped from blue to red in the 2020 election cycle were E-PAC-endorsed candidates, according to a press release.

BREAKING: Connie Conway (R) and Lourin Hubbard (D) advance to a runoff in CA 22nd District Race Total GOP vote: 66.2% (+32.4)

Total Dem vote: 33.8% Trump won this district 52% to 46% CA 22 in 2020: R+6

CA 22 in 2022: R+32 ✅ 26 POINT IMPROVEMENT FOR REPUBLICANS FROM 2020 pic.twitter.com/FR21URJZvw — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) April 10, 2022

“I am honored to receive Chairwoman Stefanik’s E-PAC endorsement for California’s 22nd congressional district special election,” Conway told TheDCNF in a statement. “In just a few short weeks I hope to be adding my name to the impressive list of Republican women Chair Stefanik has empowered to serve in Congress.”

Conway did not file to run this November in the general election due to redistricting. The new district, now CA-21, favors President Joe Biden and Democrats by nearly 22 points, according to Politico. Conway will face Democrat Lourin Hubbard, who also did not file to run in November, in the June primary, according to Roll Call.

“I look forward to joining Republicans in Washington to hold this Administration accountable and fight for conservative values,” Conway said.

