‘The David Hookstead Show’: We Can’t Let Evil Win

It’s a great time to remember that you can’t let evil win in this world.

On today’s episode of “The David Hookstead Show,” I spoke about the horrific massacre in Buffalo, New York, and how it’s the latest unfortunate reminder that bad people exist in this world.

There’s no such thing as evil resting, and that means you have to have situational awareness of what’s going on around you at all times. Trust me, the bad guys don’t give a damn what the laws or the rules are. They’re human garbage looking to do bad things. You can watch me break it all down right at the start of the video below.

I wish I didn’t have to talk about people being murdered on “The David Hookstead Show,” but I wouldn’t be doing my job if I just ignored it.

People are in a lot of pain right now, and it’s important to remember that there are a lot more good people than bad people. My recent interview with the former three Delta Force guys is proof of the fact.

Stay alert, stay safe, pay attention to your gut and recognize that if something feels off or looks off, there’s a very real chance something is wrong.

Also, hug the people you love because you never know when they’ll be gone. I wish that wasn’t the case but it is.