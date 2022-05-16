‘Twitter Does Not Believe In Free Speech’: Twitter Employee Says Colleagues Are ‘Commie As F**k’: REPORT

Project Veritas released video footage Monday night claiming to show a senior Twitter engineer saying how the company “does not believe in free speech,” and that his colleagues, who “hate” Elon Musk, and are “commie as f**k.”

Project Veritas claims to have interviewed Senior Engineer Siru Murugesan, who appears to say during a discussion about Musk’s takeover that “Twitter does not believe in free speech,” according to the video footage. “Elon believes in free speech.”

Musk has called himself a “free speech absolutist” and said Twitter “serves as the de facto public town square,” adding that “failing to adhere to free speech principles fundamentally undermines democracy.” (RELATED: Democrats Are Horrified Now That Twitter Might Actually Allow Free Speech)

Murugesan then reportedly said that “our jobs are at stake” with Musk’s takeover.

“He’s a capitalist and we weren’t really operating as capitalists, more like very socialist. Like we’re all like commies as f**k,” Murugesan said, according to Project Veritas.

Murugesan appeared to say that while he leans left, he became more left-leaning while working at Twitter, where he appeared to say some of his colleagues were super far to the left.

“How would you describe communism inside Twitter,” the Project Veritas reporter asked.

“Essentially like everyone gets to do whatever they want, no one really cares about like OPEX [operating expenses], like capitalists, they care about numbers or care about how to make the business more efficient. But in Twitter, it’s like mental health is everything, like if you are not feeling it, you can take a few days off,” Murugesan reportedly said. “People have taken months off, they will come back. But you always like, like do your best at any time. And that’s the culture and you know, we’ll run the business as much as possible.”

“Capitalists would be like, ‘you gotta try to make profits or you’re out.’ A lot of people won’t survive in that culture,” he said, according to Project Veritas.

The engineer then appeared to say that the company “did all we could to like revolt against [Musk’s takeover]. A lot of employees were revolting against it.”

Several anonymous Twitter employees recently told Reuters they feared Musk’s takeover would derail efforts to make the platform a safe space for discourse and could possibly influence the company’s decision on harmful content.

One employee told the outlet they didn’t want to work “for somebody (like Musk),” while others said “some people are dusting off their resumes.”

The Daily Caller reached out to Twitter for comment on the video, but did not immediately receive a response at the time of publication.