Yale Law Students Call For ‘Unrelenting Daily Confrontation’ Against Conservative Peers Following SCOTUS Leak

Three first-year law school students at Yale called on their peers to either confront their conservative and pro-life peers or obliterate democratic institutions, according to screenshotted Instagram stories obtained by the Washington Free Beacon.

One first-year law student, Shyamala Ramakrishna, called on her liberal peers to engage in “unrelenting daily confrontation” of conservative or pro-life classmates, according to the Washington Free Beacon. The posts seemingly targeted the law school’s Federalist Society chapter following a leaked draft opinion of the Supreme Court that suggests that the court plans to overturn Roe v. Wade.

“The members of [Yale Law School Federalist Society] are conspirators in the Christo-fascist political takeover we all seem to be posting frantically about,” Ramakrishna said. “So why are they still coming to our parties/laughing in the library/roaming these weirdly high school-esque halls with precious few social consequences and without unrelenting daily confrontation?”

Leah Fessler, another first-year law student who plans to intern for federal Judge Lewis Liman, claimed that “democratic institutions” cannot save Americans from the alleged predations of the Supreme Court. Fessler insinuated that “reform” is insufficient.

“Democratic institutions won’t save us,” Fessler said. “If you’re not ready to hold accountable the people and groups who at this very school produced the men who just took away women’s bodily autonomy, miss me with the commentary.”

NEW: Students at Yale Law School are responding to Alito’s leaked opinion with calls to accost their conservative classmates through “unrelenting daily confrontation” and toss the Constitution by the wayside. We’ve got the screenshots.🧵https://t.co/T9cddLgltS — Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) May 14, 2022

First-year law student Melisa Olgun issued a similar statement dubbing democracy a “f**king illusion.”

“Neither the Constitution nor the courts — nor the f**king illusion of ‘democracy’ — are going to save us,” Olgun said. “How can we possibly expect a document, drafted by wealthy, white, landowning men to protect those who face marginalization that is the direct result of the very actions of the founders?”

“How can you uphold the validity of an entire legal discipline that is dedicated to upholding and honoring the intentions of the founders — who intentionally did not bother to codify rights for anyone other than themselves,” she continued.

The three students claim that their social media posts were “leaks” and claimed that media outlets were not “authorized” to publish their words, according to the Washington Free Beacon. (RELATED: Georgetown Law Professor Appears To Endorse Mob Violence Against SCOTUS On Twitter)

Yale Law School’s Federalist Society and the American Constitution Society did not respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment on whether aggression towards peers is acceptable.

Yale Law School did not respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.