Peter Thiel. Tucker Carlson. Former President Donald Trump. The trio of nationalists has a combined influence over American politics that is triggering a nightmare for Democrats in 2022.

The November 2022 midterms are looming. Republicans look poised to pick up massive victories in the U.S. House and the U.S. Senate as the nationalist movement led by Thiel, Carlson, and Trump focuses on the failures of the Democrats’ first two years of controlling the Executive and Congressional branches.