Editorial

Beer At The PGA Championship Is Astronomically Expensive

PGA Championship Beer (Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters and Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports)

People hoping to have a beer at the PGA Championship better be ready to take out a second mortgage.

People hoping to have a beer at the PGA Championship better be ready to take out a second mortgage.

Beers at the event being played at Southern Hills in Oklahoma are outrageously expensive to the point it's hard to believe it's even real.

How expensive are we talking? A Michelob Ultra will cost you $18, according to Golf.com. Yes, for the price of a case of Busch Light, you can have a single Michelob Ultra at the PGA Championship.

You can see a viral tweet listing the prices for all the drink options below.

I like beer, but I wouldn’t ever pay $18 for a Michelob Ultra. To call that outrageous is an understatement. It’s downright embarrassing and almost criminal.

Imagine paying $6 for water! You can get a whole meet at a fast food place for $6 or you can get a bottle of water at the PGA Championship!

Who the hell is paying these prices?

If someone tried to charge me $18 for a mediocre at best beer, I would laugh in their face. I would legit laugh in their face at this price point.

I feel bad enough spending $12 on a beer at an NHL game. I’m damn sure not going to do it at a golf event and chip in more money. That’s simply not going to happen!

Let us know your thoughts on the prices in the comments below, and you can catch the PGA Championship starting Thursday.