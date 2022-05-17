Beer At The PGA Championship Is Astronomically Expensive

People hoping to have a beer at the PGA Championship better be ready to take out a second mortgage.

Beers at the event being played at Southern Hills in Oklahoma are outrageously expensive to the point it’s hard to believe it’s even real. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

How expensive are we talking? A Michelob Ultra will cost you $18, according to Golf.com. Yes, for the price of a case of Busch Light, you can have a single Michelob Ultra at the PGA Championship.

You can see a viral tweet listing the prices for all the drink options below.

Ahhhhh okay @PGAChampionship. Gonna be a lot of upset folk in Tulsa next week! pic.twitter.com/A0gkolSWH4 — codymcbridenlu (@codymcbridenlu) May 15, 2022

I like beer, but I wouldn’t ever pay $18 for a Michelob Ultra. To call that outrageous is an understatement. It’s downright embarrassing and almost criminal.

Imagine paying $6 for water! You can get a whole meet at a fast food place for $6 or you can get a bottle of water at the PGA Championship!

Who the hell is paying these prices?

UPDATE: The liquor store owner had 10 cases of Busch Light delivered first thing this morning. This is why it’s always a good idea to make friends with bartenders, bar owners and liquor store owners. Thanks for the rushed delivery, @BuschBeer. pic.twitter.com/j637QJUR0v — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) March 31, 2021

If someone tried to charge me $18 for a mediocre at best beer, I would laugh in their face. I would legit laugh in their face at this price point.

I feel bad enough spending $12 on a beer at an NHL game. I’m damn sure not going to do it at a golf event and chip in more money. That’s simply not going to happen!

It’s Friday night in America. We have @BuschBeer chilling on ice in my @OrcaCoolers, college football is going to happen, I have my @Yellowstone hat on, sitting in my @BadgerFootball chairs and we’re going to win the war against coronavirus. P.S.: How’d I do @ohhyoubetcha? pic.twitter.com/r7pkGlSlao — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) May 15, 2020

Let us know your thoughts on the prices in the comments below, and you can catch the PGA Championship starting Thursday.