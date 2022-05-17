‘Jeopardy!’ Bringing Back ‘Primetime Spinoff’ Program

A primetime spinoff series of “Jeopardy!” is coming back to ABC in the fall, the outlet announced Tuesday.

The new “Celebrity Jeopardy!” will premiere along with “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” as part of the fall TV schedule for 2022-2023, according to Variety. “Celebrity Jeopardy!” first aired in October 1992, and the last celebrity tournament took place in 2015, according to The Richest.

some 👀 stuff in this: this will be the first Celebrity Jeopardy! action since 2015, and contrary to the teaser, ABC has officially said that the host “will be announced at a later date” https://t.co/WIMsJkjvXd — Claire McNear (@clairemcnear) May 17, 2022

The announcement for the spinoff to return to television was made prior to a presentation to Disney’s advertisers in New York City, Variety reported.

The show will air Sundays at 8 p.m. on ABC and will be a chance for celebrities to play for money to be donated to charity, according to Variety. (RELATED: Howie Mandel To Host New Game Show Called ‘Bullsh*t.’ Here’s A Sneak Peek)

‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’ Primetime Spinoff Set at ABC, Mayim Bialik Expected to Host https://t.co/0et8NoQBqO — Variety (@Variety) May 17, 2022

Mayim Bialik, the current host of “Jeopardy!” specials, is expected to host the series, although the announcement did not clarify for certain whether she will be the host of the celebrity spinoff or not, according to Variety.

“Celebrity Jeopardy!” will be executively produced by Michael Davies via Sony Pictures Television, according to Today.

In the past iteration of the popular game show, notable winners included Neil Patrick Harris, Aisha Tyler and Wayne Brady, among several others, according to The Richest.