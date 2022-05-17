Sen. Lummis Apologizes For Saying There Are ‘Two Sexes’

Republican Wyoming Sen. Cynthia Lummis issued an apology Monday for stating the biological fact that there are only “two sexes” during a commencement speech at the University of Wyoming, according to a report.

Speaking at the commencement address Saturday, Lummis said constitutional rights were being threatened and “even fundamental scientific truths such as the existence of two sexes, male and female, are subject to challenge these days.”

Lummis’ remarks were immediately met with a barrage of “boos” from the crowd.

“You know, I -” Lummis began to say. “I challenge those of you. I’m not making a comment on the fact that there are people who transition between sexes.”

The university’s president, Ed Seidel, later released a statement condemning the remarks without directly naming Lummis. (RELATED: ‘Can’t Just Have It Your Way’: Madison Cawthorn Uses Famous Burger King Slogan To Rip Democrats On ‘Woman’ Definition)

“One of our speakers made remarks regarding biological sex that many on campus take issue with. While we respect the right of all to express their views, from students to elected officials, we unequivocally state that UW is an institution that supports and celebrates its diverse communities that collectively make us the wonderful place that we are.”

Lummis later issued an apology, according to Oil City News.

“My reference to the existence of two sexes was intended to highlight the times in which we find ourselves, times in which the metric of biological sex is under debate with potential implications for the shared Wyoming value of equality,” the statement reportedly read.

“I share the fundamental belief that women and men are equal, but also acknowledge that there are biological differences and circumstances in which these differences need to be recognized,” Lummis reportedly continued. “That being said, it was never my intention to make anyone feel un-welcomed or disrespected, and for that I apologize. I have appreciated hearing from members of the University of Wyoming community on this issue, and I look forward to continuing this dialogue.”

The Daily Caller has reached out to Lummis but did not receive a response by the time of publication.