Dana Holgorsen’s Interview Process Reportedly Includes Drinking ‘A Sh*t Ton Of Beers’

Houston football coach Dana Holgorsen reportedly has a unique process for interviewing potential assistants.

The Athletic recently published a piece breaking down how several different major coaches vet potential assistants, and Holgorsen’s method includes throwing back some cold beers. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Wonder what actually happens when coaches conduct their interviews to try and hire assistants? I always have. Turns out, many of the stories about the hiring process in football are amazing. https://t.co/AG6G0Hbm8b — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) May 13, 2022

Specifically, when the current Houston coach was attempting to bring Tony Gibson to West Virginia, he picked him up in a stretch limo and headed to Demeris Bar-B-Q in Houston for some beers.

“We played ‘Golden Tee’ for about six hours and drank a shit ton of beers. We never talked one down of football. I got back home and my wife said, ‘How’d that go?’ I said, ‘I have no idea. I got drunk with him,'” Gibson told the publication.

Gibson ended up getting the job with the Mountaineers before Holgorsen eventually dipped for Houston.

An unnamed assistant also told The Athletic, “A high percentage of Dana’s interviews have taken place at Demeris Bar-B-Q.” So, it’s clear the head coach of the Cougars likes to have a good time!

This story might sound crazy to some people, but I actually totally understand it. If you’re going to bring someone onto your staff, you have to like them at least a little bit.

That’s even truer when talking about a high pressure environment like college football. If you hate the people you’re working with and the season isn’t going well, it’s going to be a nightmare to deal with.

How do you find out whether or not you mesh well with a potential staffer? Break out the beers and have yourself a night. If that goes well, you can dig into the specifics about football later.

If the guy isn’t a good hang, cross his name off the list and move on.

While I’m sure some don’t approve of Holgorsen’s methods, I’m all for them!