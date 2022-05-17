Former Delta Force Operators Tell Hilarious Story About A Teammate Taking A ‘Sh*t’ During Incredibly Important Raid

It turns out that nature calls even when Delta Force operators are hitting serious targets.

During my interview with former Delta Force operators Brian Gilligan, Bob Keller and Nate Dudley, they told me an absurd story about conducting a raid on a compound Abu Ayyub al-Masri – the top target in Iraq – was believed to be in, but there was one major problem when they got on target. One of their teammates had to take a “sh*t” right before the building was going to be breached.

Gilligan called it “probably one of the funniest things any of us have been around,” and Keller added, “The normal person listening doesn’t know. This was a f**king big hit.”

From there, it was off to the races with the story about the guy who just couldn’t hold it while on target. Fire it up below. I can promise you’ve never heard something like this before.

That’s hands down one of the funniest stories I’ve ever heard in any interview that I’ve ever done. As you can see from my reaction, I lost it when Gilligan said, “I looked at him and I said, ‘Bro, we’re moving to breach. We’re moving to breach.'”

When he further added that the guy “tried to wipe his ass with his shirt sleeve,” I don’t think anyone was capable of keeping it together.

It’s a great reminder that even in the most serious of moments, there can be some unexpected humor.

