ANALYSIS: Dems Hide Their Barbaric Opinions By Portraying Republicans As Extremists

Democrats label Republicans as extremists because they can’t explain Democratic support for barbaric practices like abortion and open borders.

Advancements in science show definitively that ending a pregnancy ends a human life. Abortion is a gruesome practice supported by Democrats, often with no restrictions, including advancing a bill that would essentially legalize abortion for all nine months of pregnancy. Instead of explaining this to the American people, Democrats hide behind euphemisms and shift the blame of extremism on Republicans.