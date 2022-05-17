Elon Musk Rips Joe Biden, Says ‘The Real President Is Whoever Controls The Teleprompter’

It doesn’t sound like Elon Musk is a huge fan of President Joe Biden.

Ever since Musk started his attempt to buy Twitter for north of $40 billion, he’s become very outspoken about his views, which are best described as moderate, and he took a shot at the president with a recent comment. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

‘Temporarily’: Elon Musk Announces Very Concerning News About Buying Twitter https://t.co/HYkJsBRVeW — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 14, 2022

“The real president is whoever controls the teleprompter. The path to power is the path to the teleprompter,” Musk claimed in a Monday interview on “The All-In Podcast,” according to Fox News.

Elon Musk Slams Leftists With One Simple Tweet https://t.co/7rQS2m7h4M — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 16, 2022

During the same interview, Musk referred to Obama as “quite reasonable” and added, “In the case of Biden, he is simply too much captured by the unions, which was not the case with Obama.”

Elon Musk DESTROYED morons who push fake news and accuse people they don’t like of being Nazis. It’s great to see there are at least few people out there with common sense! pic.twitter.com/rw447vrlLd — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) May 12, 2022

Clearly, Musk doesn’t mind speaking his mind, and no matter what your political opinions are, we should all be happy to see a man with his platform willing to go against the grain.

In our current culture, it’s very common to shut down opposing viewpoints and treat anyone who disagrees with you like a Nazi. We need to stop that nonsense, and that involves promoting independent voices.

Elon Musk slammed Twitter for the company’s insane liberal bias, and he’s 100% correct. It’s the biggest problem with the company, and @ElonMusk make it a top priority to fix! pic.twitter.com/kCUOE8biKA — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) May 10, 2022

Clearly, the Tesla founder has zero issue at all speaking his mind, and that’s great to see. If that means he takes shots at Democrats or Republicans, so be it.

Believe it or not, it’s okay to disagree. The important thing to remember is that we all have a right to our opinions.

Let us know in the comments what you think about Musk’s teleprompter comment!