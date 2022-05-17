Catastrophic Explosion At Nail Salon Leaves Seven People Injured In Baltimore County

An explosion at a Maryland nail salon injured seven people on Monday after a man allegedly ran into the back of the building and started a fire, the New York Post reported Tuesday.

Police stated that a man suffering from emotional distress who was known to the salon staff ran into the back of Libra Nails and Spa, located in Baltimore County, Maryland, and allegedly started a fire prior to the explosion, according to the NYP. In total four police officers, two emergency medical personnel and one civilian were injured in the blast, the outlet reported.

Police said the first responders caught by the blast were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries, according to the NYP. The civilian suspected to have caused the explosion was seriously injured, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Fireball In BYU Dorm: Student Causes Explosion With Homemade Rocket Fuel)

#bcofd BUILDING FIRE W/ HAZMAT | 1700 blk Rolling Rd #WindsorMill | CMD advises fire under control | Minor explosion has sent 4 police officers, 2 EMS providers and 1 civilian to the hospitals | PIO at Octapharma 1700 Rolling Rd. DT2137 ^TF pic.twitter.com/OWlbGY1Vw7 — Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) May 17, 2022

The civilian who allegedly caused the explosion was a former employee of Libra Nails and Spa, fire officials told the Baltimore Sun. Det. John Connor of the Baltimore County Police told the Baltimore Sun that the civilian’s “exact intentions are unclear at this time.”

First responders initially arrived at the scene in response to a disturbance call that the civilian would not leave the salon, according to the Sun. Connor said the individual grew increasingly distressed and desired help from the emergency medical personnel, the outlet reported.

Criminal charges are pending against the civilian, according to the Sun.

The Baltimore County Police Department did not immediately respond to The Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

