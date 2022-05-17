Ezra Miller Threatens Police With Hate Crime Charges While Handcuffed In Their Backseat

Ezra Miller threatened to charge police with a hate crime while he was handcuffed in the backseat of a police cruiser in Hawaii, according to newly released police bodycam footage.

A conversation between Miller and the police led one officer to refer to the disgraced actor by using the term “sir,” which didn’t sit well with Miller who identifies as transgender.

“I’m not a sir. I’m transgender nonbinary don’t record me as ‘sir,'” Miller said, according to the video, released by TMZ. Miller’s frustration escalated, and he cited his rights under the law, warning the police to address him properly. “If you fail to do that again, it is an act of intentional bigotry and it is a technical hate crime according to U.S. Federal law,” Miller said, according to the video.

Miller’s exchange with the police wasn’t met with resistance, but that didn’t stop him from continuing his rant.

“I’m sorry, I was trying to be respectful,” the officer said in the video.

The police could barely get a word in edgewise, as Miller continued to declare his right to be referenced using the proper pronoun. “Please call me they, them, theirs,” Miller said. He proceeded to give the police a piece of his mind, stating “you can use the term mix,” as seen in the video. (RELATED: Ezra Miller Shows Wild Behavior In Arrest Video)

This was just a taste of Miller’s rant toward the police. The video started with Miller telling the arresting officers to be gentle with his hands as he was being placed in the back of the police car.

“Let me sit with my hands facing out,” Miller said, according to the video. “I’m a musician, so my nerves in my hands are important to me. Please, don’t hurt them. Please, I beg you.”