‘Absolutely No Regrets’: Fox Exec Defends Rudy Giuliani’s Appearance On ‘The Masked Singer’

A Fox Entertainment executive defended his choice to cast Rudy Giuliani on “The Masked Singer,” Variety reported Monday.

Rob Wade, president of alternative entertainment and specials at Fox Entertainment, shared that he has “absolutely no regrets” about Giuliani’s appearance on the television show, Variety reported. Wade reportedly shared his comments during a conference call to discuss the network’s fall television line-up Monday, according to Variety.

“Yeah, [I have] absolutely no regrets,” Wade said during the call, according to the outlet. “The [show’s] marketing is all about delivering jaw-dropping moments, which is exactly what the casting accomplished.” (RELATED: Here’s What Performers On ‘The Masked Singer’ Went Through To Keep Their Identities Hidden)

Wade also called out the press for allegedly ruining Giuliani’s big reveal on the reality TV show.

“And whether it was on set or with the viewers at home I suppose my only regret or surprise was obviously the reveal was spoiled by the press, but kudos to you guys,” Wade added, also according to the outlet. “Just please don’t do it again. Thanks a lot.”

Giuliani’s appearance on “The Masked Singer” was revealed after Deadline reported February 2 that two of the show’s judges, Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke, walked off the stage in protest during the episode taping following the big reveal. Giuliani’s appearance on the show did not air until mid-April. Giuliani sang George Thorogood’s “Bad to the Bone” during his performance on the show.

Allowing figures like Rudy Giuliani to ostensibly rehab their image through shows like this is unacceptable. https://t.co/WgJAIdu2pM — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) April 21, 2022

Giuliani’s appearance on the show prompted a slew of backlash with the Lincoln Project labeling it as “unacceptable” on Twitter.