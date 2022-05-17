Harrison Ford Will Star In The Upcoming ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1932’

Harrison Ford is joining the “Yellowstone” universe.

Paramount+ announced Tuesday afternoon that the superstar actor will star in “1932” alongside Helen Mirren, according to The Hollywood Reporter. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Finale Shocks Fans With Major Death)

“1932,” which is the second “Yellowstone” prequel, is expected to arrive at some point in December 2022, according to the same report.

I definitely didn’t expect to hear today that Harrison Ford, one of the greatest actors ever was going to be joining the “Yellowstone” universe when I woke up today.

I didn’t expect to hear that at all. To say I’m excited would be one hell of an understatement. We’re talking about the man who played Han Solo!

If you’re not pumped up about this news, I really don’t know what to tell you. It probably means you’re not a real fan of “Yellowstone.” It’s that simple.

“1883” was the first prequel series, and it was outstanding. Now, Harrison Ford is coming along for the ride on “1932.” I wish you could all see the smile on my face.

Let’s ride, ladies and gentlemen. Let’s ride!