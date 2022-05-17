Kim Kardashian Makes Her Debut As A Sports Illustrated Cover Girl

Kim Kardashian officially made her debut on the cover of Sports Illustrated for the Swimsuit 2022 issue, and she did it while wearing her very own nude SKIMS bikini.

The 41-year-old reality television star shared her excitement by announcing the big news on Instagram to her 311 million fans. “OMG I’m a Sports Illustrated cover girl!!!! We shot this back in January and it’s been so hard to keep this cover a secret!” Kardashian wrote on Instagram. “For the location we went back to one of my favorite places in the world, the Dominican Republic! It’s such an honor and a dream to be on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition. Bucket List goals!!!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)



In true Kardashian fashion, this cover shoot was sprinkled with a number of unique, eye-grabbing elements. The business mogul had the opportunity to truly embody the SKIMS brand by wearing her design, and promoting the label.

Kardashian’s nude SKIMS bikini was perfectly accented with long, sheer gloves, which added an element of fresh stylistic creativity to the photos. She is one of four models featured in the 2022 Swimsuit edition, and appears alongside model Ciara, Elon Musk’s mother, Maye Musk, and rising model Yumi Nu.(RELATED: Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Olivia Culpo’s Lace-Up, Backless Western Top And Cowboy Hat Combo Might Be The Best Ever)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit)

Kardashian’s interview with Sports Illustrated included an in-depth interview about her rise to fame, and her desire to “serve” and “help others” after hitting many milestones of success in her own life.

“When you get to a certain place it’s like ok, what can I do to help other people, like, I’m good, and I’ve gotten done what I’ve wanted to get done, and now it’s like, how can I serve, and what can I do? That is what fulfills me,” Kardashian said during her interview with Sports Illustrated.