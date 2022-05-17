Stripping Down Kourtney Kardashian’s Wedding

Kourtney Kardashian posted photographs of her very private wedding on Instagram on Monday, and the simple, classic images reflected a very different perspective than fans are accustomed to seeing.

Kardashian’s wedding was a seemingly stripped-down affair that was clearly about the vows and not at all about the material frills that many famous couples fixate on. Her photos, posted on Instagram in black-and-white, oozed classic vibes. Forever commemorating her wedding vows in a timeless manner, Kardashian strayed from the spectacle that most Kardashian weddings entail and seems to have successfully pulled off a low-key, intimate affair. She wore a Dolce and Gabbana mini-dress said to be worth $1,890, according to Page Six.

The photographs served as a candid catalog of the couples’ nuptials rather than the overly-posed, media-tailored images that most would expect. Notably missing from the pictures are images focused on the couple’s rings or any of the other frills that would typically be featured at a celebrity wedding.

Barker kept his sunglasses on for the photographs, and Kardashian added a pop of dark color to her outfit with her heels. Her veil was perfectly suited to her outfit and added a traditional bridal accent to her otherwise simple wedding dress.

Kardashian and Barker also took a classic approach to their big day by driving away in a vintage convertible Cadillac that had a “Just Married” sign affixed to the back. They even included tin cans tied to the rear of the vehicle, giving nod to the simple celebrations of the past. (RELATED: Kim Kardashian Makes Her Debut As A Sports Illustrated Cover Girl)

The only people visible in the eight snapshots Kardashian shared on Instagram other than herself and Barker were Kardashian’s grandmother, Mary Jo Campbell (MJ), and Barker’s father, Randy. There has been no indication as to whether or not any members of the Kardashian/Jenner clan were in attendance during the legal ceremony.

In contrast with Kim Kardashian’s wedding to NBA player Kris Humphries, which reportedly cost $10 million, and her wedding to rapper Kanye West, which allegedly cost $12 million, the eldest Kardashian sister seemingly opted for a more low-key vow exchange with Barker. While it’s been suggested that she may have a blowout celebration in Italy in the near future, her actual ceremony appeared to have been intimate, private and far from the spectacle that the Kardashian weddings typically entail.