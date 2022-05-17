LeBron James Says Losing In The NBA Finals To The Dallas Mavericks Was The Most Difficult Part Of His Career

LeBron James has revealed the toughest part of his NBA career.

No matter what you think about LeBron James as a person, there's no doubt the four-time NBA champion is a freak of nature when it comes to playing on the court.

However, his career has been far from perfect, and losing the Mavericks in the 2011 NBA Finals when he played for the Heat was apparently a low point.

In response to a question from a fan about the “toughest” part of his career, LeBron tweeted back, “Losing in the finals to Dallas after playing like [poop emoji]!! I hit the reset button, went back to the basics, worked on things in my game I needed to get better at so the defense couldn’t just sit on 1 thing. Hours & hours & hours everyday in the off season on it. Came back [lock emoji] in! [shrug emoji].”

Personally, I figured LeBron James could have said a low point was when he doxxed a police officer who hadn’t done anything wrong or when he chose to seemingly defend China over defending free speech.

However, I guess those things just weren’t as bad as losing to the Mavericks in the NBA Finals.

However, if he wants to call losing to the Mavericks the toughest part about his time as an NBA player, that’s on him to decide. Again, I’d choose to name refusing to stand up for the oppressed in China as a worse moment in his career, but to each their own.

I guess we just have different priorities!

Let us know what you think of LeBron’s assessment of the toughest moment of his career in the comments below.