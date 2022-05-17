Young Mother Tries To Break Up With Boyfriend. He Allegedly Shoots Her Before Killing Himself

A Georgia man allegedly shot a young mother who was reportedly planning to break up with him before taking his own life Monday, according to Fox 5 Atlanta.

The mother, Andanae DeShawn Gates, 30, and Clinton George Cunningham, 31, reportedly got into a heated argument the night before, which resulted in Gates wanting to put an end to the relationship, Fox 5 Atlanta reported. (RELATED: Witness Discovers Bodies Of State Trooper, Wife In Parked Car. Authorities Rule It Murder-Suicide)

Gates dropped her daughter off at school Monday morning, and Loganville police responded to a call from Lakeside Court around 10:30 a.m. Cunningham had allegedly fatally shot Gates and then killed himself before police arrived on the scene, according to Fox 5 Atlanta.

Police confirmed that the incident was a murder-suicide based on evidence that was discovered at the scene and eyewitness reports, including Cunningham’s sister, who was reportedly heard screaming moments before the police had arrived, according to the outlet.

“It’s crazy, me and my kids live here. You wouldn’t think nothing like this would happen,” neighbor Terrence Tamplin said, Fox 5 Atlanta reported.

Similar crimes have occurred in Georgia, such as a father of four who allegedly shot and killed his wife before killing himself in early April, according to WSB-TV.

A Laurens County man allegedly shot his stepson and wife before killing himself in early February, but the stepson survived. The couple were reportedly going through a divorce prior to the shooting, according to WGXA News.