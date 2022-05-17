Massive Drug Smuggling Tunnel Found Between Mexico And US

Authorities discovered a large cross-border drug smuggling tunnel in California, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of California announced Monday.

The tunnel, linking Otay Mesa, California and Tijuana, Mexico, was 1,744 feet long, 61 feet deep and 4 feet in diameter, and had reinforced walls, a rail system and electricity, according to the Attorney’s Office. The tunnel was about 350 feet from the border with Mexico, U.S. Attorney Randy Grossman said during a press conference.

Homeland Security Investigation (HSI) agents discovered the tunnel Friday while on surveillance of a residence that was used for cocaine smuggling in March, according to the Attorney’s Office. As a result of the bust, six people were charged with conspiring to distribute 1,762 pounds of cocaine. (RELATED: Fentanyl Street Price Plummets While Country Faces High Prices Under The Biden Administration)

“There is no more light at the end of this narco-tunnel. We will take down every subterranean smuggling route we find to keep illicit drugs from reaching our streets and destroying our families and communities,” Grossman said in a statement.

Authorities were able to make several arrests while following vehicles going in and out of the warehouse to pick up drugs, according to a complaint . Agents pulled over the individuals, finding narcotics in their cars.

“The San Diego law enforcement community has multiple investigative task forces that highly prioritize tunnel detection- exemplified by this tunnel discovery by the Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) San Diego led Costa Pacifico Money Laundering Task Force. The San Diego law enforcement community throughout the years has consistently shown its ability to detect and remediate tunnels while bringing those responsible to justice,” HSI San Diego Special Agent in Charge Chad Plantz said in a statement.

