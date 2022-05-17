Watch The Sinister New Trailer For ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’

“Where the Crawdads Sing” looks like it might be an interesting movie.

The plot of the movie, according to IMDB, is, "A woman who raised herself in the marshes of the deep South becomes a suspect in the murder of a man she was once involved with."

Sounds interesting, right? Well, judging from the latest preview for the sinister mystery, it looks like fans might be in for a very fun time. Give it a watch below.

I can only speak for myself, but I think this movie looks very interesting. Again, I’m only speaking for myself, but I’m intrigued to say the least.

It looks like this is a movie that will keep fans on the edge of our seat from start to finish.

Now, I know the film is based on a very popular book, and I have to admit that I don’t know anything about the novel. That’s fine with me.

I’d prefer to go in blind anyways at this point. I don’t want anything ruined or spoiled. It looks like too solid of a film to want anything ruined.

For those of you interested, you can check it out starting July 15.