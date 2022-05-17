NYT Says The US Underperformed On COVID Because Americans Didn’t ‘Trust’ One Another, Believe Science

A New York Times piece published Monday argues that the primary factory separating the COVID-19 responses in the U.S. and Australia was a lack of trust in experts, institutions and fellow citizens.

The NYT article lauds Australia for having one-tenth the death rate from COVID-19 as the U.S., ranking it with one of the best COVID-19 responses in the world among major developed countries. The analysis downplays the fact that Australia is an isolated island nation that restricted international travel for nearly two years and locked down citizens for months at a time with little ability to leave their homes.

My god, they will never let this go. NYT explains that lockdowns, compliance, masks, travel restrictions plus harsh and universal vaccine mandates are the best way, citing Australia. https://t.co/rJTFTXkFa5 — Jeffrey A Tucker (@jeffreyatucker) May 15, 2022

According to the NYT, Australia and the U.S. are highly similar countries. “Both countries are English-speaking democracies with similar demographic profiles. In Australia and in the United States, the median age is 38,” the article states. “Roughly 86 percent of Australians live in urban areas, compared with 83 percent of Americans.”

Less emphasis, or no mention at all, is put on some key differences, such as the fact that Australia has less than 10% of the population of the U.S., or that the population is highly concentrated along its eastern seaboard, thousands of miles away from any international population centers. (RELATED: Australia Is Confiscating Booze From People It Has Forced Into Strict Lockdowns)

The piece goes on to say that Australia’s success was driven by the “lifesaving trait that Australians displayed from the top of government to the hospital floor, and that Americans have shown they lack: trust, in science and institutions, but especially in one another.” It cites surveys showing that Australians have higher levels of trust in certain institutions and social constructs than Americans.

It downplays one notable policy implemented by the island during the COVID-19 pandemic: shutting down its border for nearly two whole years. “Australia has long been, like the United States, highly connected to the world through trade, tourism and immigration,” the piece reads when touching on the border closure. “In 2019, 9.5 million international tourists came to Australia.”

It’s unclear why 2019 tourist numbers are relevant when tourism was shut down on March 20, 2020, when Australia closed its border to all non-residents. Residents who did return from outside the country were required to quarantine in government-surveilled hotels for two weeks upon arrival, and the border was not fully reopened until nearly two years later in late February 2022. Australians were not permitted to travel outside the country once inside with limited exceptions.

When former President Donald Trump moved to restrict border crossings during the pandemic, he was largely panned by corporate media outlets. Under the Biden administration, record numbers of migrants have been crossing the southern border of the U.S.

Despite the draconian lockdown policies implemented domestically by Australia, which the NYT spends little time analyzing, and the closing of the border of the island country, many countries still outperformed Australia in terms of COVID-19 death rate. According to Worldometer, Australia ranks 84th out of 229 countries, territories and other entities in COVID-19 death rate.

Among the countries that rank better than Australia are many microstates or small autonomous territories, such as the Falkland Islands, Macao, Vatican City, Micronesia and Vanuatu. But there are plenty of larger countries, with comparable populations or development levels to Australia: Taiwan, Madagascar, Somalia, New Zealand, Japan and Singapore all had a lower COVID-19 death rate. (RELATED: The Countries That Locked Down The Hardest Are Now Being Decimated By COVID-19)

The countries that outperformed Australia are almost entirely located in Africa, South Asia or Oceania. There are various reasons scientists believe Africa wasn’t as devastated by the pandemic as expected. But another key common thread between Australia and its high-performing peers — from China, North Korea and Taiwan to Madagascar, Japan and New Zealand — was one of two things: strict lockdown policies, or the obvious geographical advantage of simply being an island.