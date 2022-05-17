REPORT: Baker Mayfield Is Skipping Trip To The Bahamas For Browns Offensive Players

Baker Mayfield reportedly doesn’t have interest in spending much time with his teammates.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson is bringing the offensive players to the Bahamas “for some on-field work and team bonding,” according to Cleveland.com, but don’t expect to see Mayfield joining the action. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Mary Kay Cabot reported that Mayfield won’t be in attendance as the Browns still attempt to move him and he rehabs his shoulder.

So, while his teammates are having a blast in the Bahamas, he’ll be stateside not joining in on any of the fun!

This is a bit of a tough look for Mayfield, but it’s also a no-win situation for everyone involved. The team is desperately attempting to unload him and he doesn’t want anything to do with the Browns.

No matter how the situation shakes out, it’s going to be very awkward.

It’s awkward that he’s still on the roster and his offensive teammates are headed to the Bahamas with the team’s new QB without him.

On the other hand, imagine how awkward it would be for everyone involved if Mayfield did show up as Watson tries to create new connections.

Again, it’s a no-win situation, and Mayfield staying home is without a doubt the best option on the table.

It should be interesting to see if the Browns are ever able to find a trade partner because it doesn’t look great right now!