REPORT: Sean Payton Joins Fox As An NFL Analyst

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 25: Head coach Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints looks on against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at Lumen Field on October 25, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Sean Payton is reportedly headed to a TV near you.

The former New Orleans Saints coach and Super Bowl champion has agreed to a deal with Fox as an NFL analyst, according to ProFootballTalk. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Payton retired from the Saints after last season, and he’s now the second major name attached to Fox after the network already agreed to a deal with Tom Brady.

Is Fox out here making moves or is Fox out here making major moves to add some big talent? First, the network inked a deal with Tom Brady for once the QB retires and Fox has now landed one of the best coaches in recent NFL memory.

It’s clear that the network is committed to stocking its roster with the best talent possible.

While salary details aren’t listed by ProFootballTalk, I have no doubt that Payton is getting paid huge money to join Fox. He could go just about anywhere to be an analyst, and with his market value, I’d be stunned if Fox didn’t have to write him a massive check.

Life must be nice when you’re a Super Bowl champion coach!

 

Props to Fox for continuing to load up on massive talent! You love to see it.