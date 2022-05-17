REPORT: Sean Payton Joins Fox As An NFL Analyst

Sean Payton is reportedly headed to a TV near you.

The former New Orleans Saints coach and Super Bowl champion has agreed to a deal with Fox as an NFL analyst, according to ProFootballTalk. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Payton retired from the Saints after last season, and he’s now the second major name attached to Fox after the network already agreed to a deal with Tom Brady.

Tom Brady Lands Huge Job For When He Officially Retires From The NFL https://t.co/W0dlPLfK8E — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 10, 2022

Is Fox out here making moves or is Fox out here making major moves to add some big talent? First, the network inked a deal with Tom Brady for once the QB retires and Fox has now landed one of the best coaches in recent NFL memory.

It’s clear that the network is committed to stocking its roster with the best talent possible.

Tom Brady is being paid $375 million to work for Fox Sports once he retires from the NFL. Is he worth the money? YES!!! pic.twitter.com/7565fC7p5R — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) May 11, 2022

While salary details aren’t listed by ProFootballTalk, I have no doubt that Payton is getting paid huge money to join Fox. He could go just about anywhere to be an analyst, and with his market value, I’d be stunned if Fox didn’t have to write him a massive check.

Life must be nice when you’re a Super Bowl champion coach!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New Orleans Saints (@saints)

Props to Fox for continuing to load up on massive talent! You love to see it.