Editorial

Russian Helicopter In Ukraine Gets Obliterated In Crazy Viral Video

Russian Helicopter (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/RALee85/status/1523193649151897601)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
A video of a Russian helicopter getting annihilated is making the rounds online.

In a video recently tweeted by Rob Lee, a Russian helicopter was obliterated by a Ukrainian drone strike, and there’s no question it’s one of the best videos from the war that we’ve seen so far. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Give it a watch below. It’s absolutely insane.

Of all the wild videos that we’ve seen from the war in Ukraine, there’s no doubt at all that this one is among the most insane. In fact, I’m not sure we’ve ever seen anything like it before.

That helicopter got absolutely torched by the Ukrainian drone strike.

If you’re in a helicopter that gets smoked by a drone strike, you’re going to be in for a very bad day. I don’t know what the survival rate is for something of this nature, but it can’t be high.

Bombs hitting vehicles loaded with fuel is usually a horrific combination, and the explosion in the video above should tell you everything you need to know.

Make sure to keep checking back for the craziest videos out of Ukraine as we have them!