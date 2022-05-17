Russian Helicopter In Ukraine Gets Obliterated In Crazy Viral Video

A video of a Russian helicopter getting annihilated is making the rounds online.

In a video recently tweeted by Rob Lee, a Russian helicopter was obliterated by a Ukrainian drone strike, and there's no question it's one of the best videos from the war that we've seen so far.

Give it a watch below. It’s absolutely insane.

This might be the first TB2 UCAV aviation kill. It looks like a Russian Mi-8 helicopter was struck while dismounting soldiers onto Snake Island.https://t.co/WUzl79ipFt pic.twitter.com/EleZYZwT2a — Rob Lee (@RALee85) May 8, 2022

Of all the wild videos that we’ve seen from the war in Ukraine, there’s no doubt at all that this one is among the most insane. In fact, I’m not sure we’ve ever seen anything like it before.

That helicopter got absolutely torched by the Ukrainian drone strike.

If you’re in a helicopter that gets smoked by a drone strike, you’re going to be in for a very bad day. I don’t know what the survival rate is for something of this nature, but it can’t be high.

Bombs hitting vehicles loaded with fuel is usually a horrific combination, and the explosion in the video above should tell you everything you need to know.

