Sharks Feast On The Carcass Of A Dead Whale In Horrifying Viral Video

A horrifying video of sharks feasting in the ocean is making the rounds online.

In an Instagram video shared by @jindys_travels, the carcass of a large whale was getting torn up by an unbelievable number of sharks. The location of the terrifying scene was off the southern coast of Western Australia, according to BroBible. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The caption on the video reads as follows:

Over a week ago we stayed at Betty’s

beach campground just outside of Albany, John went for

his morning fish and noticed something in the water so

he flew the drone over. It was a 15m humpback whale carcass! We were in

shock with just how many sharks there were surrounding it we couldn’t count them all!

For those of you who aren’t easily scared, you can watch the video below.

This is another classic example of why I don’t go anywhere near the water. I just won’t do it, and anyone who says this video isn’t unnerving is a liar.

Look at those sharks just going to town on the carcass of that dead whale. The dead whale is roughly 45 feet long, according to the video’s caption.

That’s not a small creature at all. That’s a large carcass, and the sharks were having themselves a day. Yeah, it’s going to be a hard pass from me.

If anything, it’s probably time to call up the navy and start smoking these creatures. Get some SAWs mounted on patrol boats and let them have it.

As I’ve said too many times to count, if it’s between me or the sharks, the sharks are going to lose.

