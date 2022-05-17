‘The Andy Griffith Show’ Actress Maggie Peterson Passes Away At Age 81

Actress Maggie Peterson passed away at 81 years old, according to statements made by her family and the Andy Griffith Museum on social media.

The Andy Griffith Show star, who is remembered for playing Charlene Darling on the show, died Sunday afternoon in her sleep surrounded by family, according to her family’s statement.

The post noted that Peterson’s health had taken a turn for the worse once her husband, Gus, passed away. (RELATED: Estelle Harris, Famous Actress From ‘Seinfeld,’ Passes Away At Age Of 93)

The Andy Griffith Museum, located in Mount Airy, North Carolina, also posted to their Facebook page with a heartfelt statement about the late actress.

“It is with great sadness that we share the passing of Maggie Peterson Mancuso. Maggie will forever be remembered by Mayberry Fans as Charlene Darling on “The Andy Griffith Show.” She brought so much joy to her fans, and to our Mayberry Days Festival. We will miss you Maggie.”

Peterson was best known for her role as the only daughter of the Darling family in the 1960s hit sitcom.

The Darling family appeared in episodes from 1963 until 1966, according to Fox News.

Peterson was an actress and vocalist, providing her vocal talents to several popular songs, including “Salty Dog” and “There Is a Time.” She also appeared in several other TV shows, such as “The Odd Couple” and “Green Acres.”

Her family is planning a private service in honor of her.