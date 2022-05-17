Toronto Maple Leafs Star Mitch Marner Robbed At Gunpoint, Criminals Steal His Range Rover

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner was the victim of a scary crime Monday night.

The Maple Leafs tweeted Tuesday morning that Marner was the victim of a carjacking in Toronto, but was fortunately “unharmed in the incident.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

We can confirm Mitch Marner was the unfortunate victim of a carjacking in Etobicoke on Monday evening. He was unharmed in the incident and the Club & Mitch are thankful for Toronto Police Services’ support. Anyone with information is asked to reach out to Toronto Police Services. — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) May 17, 2022

The Toronto police tweeted that three suspects armed with two guns and a knife stole his black Range Rover and fled in the vehicle.

^dh pic.twitter.com/Yg7tqwa45P — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) May 16, 2022

Marner was attempting to go see a movie with some friends when the armed criminals approached him and carried out the robbery, according to the Toronto Sun.

The Toronto Sun also reported that Marner didn’t resist and just gave the bad guys his vehicle.

Let’s all hope the police in Toronto can find the people responsible and deal with them accordingly. We simply can’t allow criminals to run the show. It can’t be allowed!