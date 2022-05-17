Editorial

Toronto Maple Leafs Star Mitch Marner Robbed At Gunpoint, Criminals Steal His Range Rover

TORONTO, ON - MAY 10 : Mitchell Marner #16 of the Toront Maple Leafs looks to make a pass against the Tampa Bay Lightning during Game Five of the First Round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena on May 10, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Maple Leafs defeated the Lightning 4-3. (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty images)

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner was the victim of a scary crime Monday night.

The Maple Leafs tweeted Tuesday morning that Marner was the victim of a carjacking in Toronto, but was fortunately “unharmed in the incident.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Toronto police tweeted that three suspects armed with two guns and a knife stole his black Range Rover and fled in the vehicle.

Marner was attempting to go see a movie with some friends when the armed criminals approached him and carried out the robbery, according to the Toronto Sun.

The Toronto Sun also reported that Marner didn’t resist and just gave the bad guys his vehicle.

Let’s all hope the police in Toronto can find the people responsible and deal with them accordingly. We simply can’t allow criminals to run the show. It can’t be allowed!