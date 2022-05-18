Biden’s DHS Warns Post-Roe Violence Could Come From ‘Either Side’ After Pro-Life Groups Were Firebombed

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) warned May 13 that violence in the wake of the Supreme Court’s likely overturning of Roe v. Wade could come from either side of the abortion debate, according to Axios, despite numerous recent attacks on pro-life groups.

Biden’s DHS is preparing for a surge in violence following the court’s final decision, and emphasized that political violence could come from both sides of the abortion debate, according to Axios, citing an internal DHS memo. Two pro-life centers were firebombed after a leaked draft opinion revealed the court would likely overturn Roe v. Wade, and multiple crisis pregnancy centers and churches were vandalized.

BREAKING: Somebody vandalized and allegedly threw Molotov cocktails into Wisconsin Family Action’s — an anti-abortion rights group — Madison office, writing w/ graffiti, “If abortions aren’t safe, then you aren’t either.” Story TK pic.twitter.com/6Wfnyeh9hQ — Alexander Shur (@AlexanderShur) May 8, 2022

Threats against justices, lawmakers, clergy and healthcare professionals “are likely to persist and may increase leading up to and following the issuing of the Court’s official ruling,” the DHS memo said, according to Axios. These threats reportedly include murder of justices and clerks, burning down or storming the Supreme Court and targeting abortion clinics and places of worship.

The DHS memo ties pro-life extremists to racism and violence. (RELATED: Abortion Activists Chant ‘Abolish The Supreme Court’)

“Some racially or ethnically motivated violent extremists’ embrace of pro-life narratives may be linked to the perception of wanting to ‘save white children’ and ‘fight white genocide,” the memo said, according to Axios.

However, the memo added that some extreme rhetoric endorsing violence is constitutionally protected free speech and not necessarily evidence of domestic terrorism.

“The mere advocacy of political or social positions, political activism, use of strong rhetoric, or generalized philosophic embrace of violent tactics does not constitute domestic violent extremism or illegal activity and is constitutionally protected,” the memo said, according to Axios.

Axios claimed that most abortion-related violence comes from anti-abortion extremists while noting that attacks could still come from either side, citing the DHS memo.

DHS did not respond to The Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

