Charges Dropped Against Man Who Savagely Attacked Senior Citizen In Viral Video

A Detroit man, who was previously charged with assault and larceny against an elderly man, has had all charges dropped and will not stand trial, WXYZ Detroit reported Tuesday.

The alleged perpetrator, 22-year-old Jadon Hayden, now lives in a psychiatric facility where he is not free to check out as he pleases, WXYZ Detroit reported. Hayden was deemed mentally incompetent to stand trial.

Hayden, who was placed in Westwood Nursing Center while he recovered from COVID-19, was arrested after he filmed himself attacking 75-year-old Army veteran Norman Bledsoe, the Detroit police tweeted in May 2020.

“I think they knew, or had a history, that he was schizophrenic,” Hayden’s attorney, Brian Berry, told the outlet. “It should have been handled differently.”

Hayden’s father claimed the system had failed his son, citing that his mental illness prevented him from fully understanding the seriousness of his actions, according to WXYZ Detroit. “Why should you put him in a nursing home? All around elderly people,” he said.

Along with two counts of bodily assault, Hayden had also been charged with theft and two counts of credit card theft in connection with the attack, according to The Detroit News. Bledsoe’s health saw a steep decline following the beating and he died just two months after, the outlet reported. (RELATED: NY College Moves Murderer’s Oration Online After Community Backlash)

Although Bledsoe’s brother said he hopes Hayden will be held accountable for his actions, Berry said he believes it unlikely the case will be refiled, according to WXYZ Detroit.