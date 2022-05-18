Former Delta Force Operator Brian Gilligan Talks About Getting Shot By A Terrorist Disguised As A Woman

Former Delta Force operator Brian Gilligan had a crazy experience getting shot in war.

I sat down with Gilligan, Bob Keller and Nate Dudley about their time in The Unit, and at one point of the conversation, we turned to the former commando talking about getting shot back in 2007 by a man disguised as a woman.

“The men started dressing up as women because that’s what they do. They come up with the next best answer to beat the Americans,” Gilligan explained during the interview. Once he noticed the man had a little facial hair, it was too late and he got shot in two locations on his body.

You can watch him break down the crazy situation below.

As you can tell, war is absolute hell and the bad guys are hardly playing by any rules. As soon as we couldn’t search the women, the enemy started disguising themselves as women to try to kill Americans.

If that doesn’t sum up what kind of scumbags the military is dealing with, I don’t know what will.

Four corrupt Afghani cops planning an assassination attempt tried to go up against a team of Delta Force commandos. SPOILER ALERT: They met a VERY violent end on this planet. Play stupid games, win stupid prizes. pic.twitter.com/mkvdglyNYa — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) May 16, 2022

