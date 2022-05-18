Alleged Drunk Driver Arrested For Driving Vehicle Up Electrical Pole

The Tallahassee Police Department (TPD) made four DUI arrests over the weekend including a driver who reportedly drove his vehicle up an electrical pole in Florida.

The incident occurred around 5:20 p.m. Saturday when the driver, who was driving a blue Mustang, managed to travel up an electrical pole, according to a Facebook post from the TPD. (RELATED: Mayor Reportedly Crashes Into Pole After Falling Asleep In Fast Food Drive-Thru While Drunk)

Police in Tallahassee made an interesting DUI arrest after, they said, the driver of a Mustang managed to get his vehicle hung up on a power pole. https://t.co/le9yU53Ui6 — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) May 17, 2022

The driver, whose identity was not released, said that he was reportedly out with friends at a park known as the Rez and reportedly went up a curb causing him to drive up the pole, according to the video in the post.

“While we are thankful that everyone involved in this weekend’s incidents walked away unscathed, it is never okay to drive under the influence,” the TPD said, according to the post. “Not only could you be featured on our social media like this guy, you could get arrested, physically harm yourself or others, or end someone’s life (including your own).”

“Oh, and you could also end up wrecking your shiny new Mustang,” TPD added.

Police were grateful that no one was hurt during the accident.