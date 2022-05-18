Grubhub Gives Everyone In New York City $15 Off For Lunch Orders, Chaos Ensues

Popular food delivery app Grubhub created chaos Tuesday after offering $15 off lunch orders to New York City customers.

Grubhub offered the “free lunch” promotion between 11 am and 2 pm, and New Yorkers purchased an average of 6,000 orders per minute, according to BuzzFeed. Thousands of orders clogged the system, with some restaurants getting more than 200 orders within five minutes of the promotion being launched, the outlet reported.

So today, GrubHub offered $15 off orders from 11am to 2pm in NYC, which got thousands of customers to order free meals within that time window. The issue? They didn’t tell restaurants & delivery workers they were doing this. — wells (oakland enby @ umsi in aug) (@WellsLucasSanto) May 17, 2022

Hungry New Yorkers and restaurant owners took to Twitter to complain about the myriad problems sparked by the promotion, Eater reported. (RELATED: Woke Actor George Takei Tells America To Suck It Up Over Rising Gas Prices)

“During the Free Lunch promotional period redemptions were six times higher than a similar promotion we launched in 2021, and at times we were averaging six thousand orders per minute,” a Grubhub spokesperson told Eater. The same spokesperson told the outlet that the company “worked with our restaurant network in advance to notify restaurant partners leading up to this promotion.”

Some restaurant owners claim they were not informed of the promotion, according to BuzzFeed.

“We really got slammed by it today,” Greenbergs Bagels employee Ching told the outlet, “It was just non-stop all day.”

The bagel spot would usually get less than 10 Grubhub orders per day, but received 50 orders within an hour.

Because of the pandemic, restaurants have been understaffed & fulfilling large quantities of orders has already been difficult. Imagine this being amplified by thousands of people getting a free meal deal that they have to use today. This is the result: pic.twitter.com/EHdlQSYqFu — wells (oakland enby @ umsi in aug) (@WellsLucasSanto) May 17, 2022

Ching then stopped counting the number of orders they received, BuzzFeed reported. Ching also said that the bagel shop was down to one kitchen employee, so the entire team had to jump on to meet the demands, according to the outlet.