REPORT: The Depp Vs. Heard Battle Wreaks Chaos Outside Courthouse As Fans Fight For Access

The drama between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is reportedly attracting hordes of fans to the Fairfax County, Virginia, courthouse, reportedly causing chaotic fights.

Fans began lining up as early as 10:00 p.m. Sunday in order to gain access to the courtroom for the 9:00 a.m. start time Monday and the scene is unfolding similarly to a major concert or live event, according to TMZ. Other eager fans have been aggressively seeking the opportunity to catch a glimpse of Heard and Depp as they enter and exit the building. The chaos has gotten so out of hand that wristbands are being issued and a black market has surfaced, whereby fans are offering cash for wristband access, according to TMZ.

These two just showed up and have decided they’re entitled to the front of the line. #JusticeForTheLine pic.twitter.com/Biv7e6PM5P — Ian Runkle/Runkle of the Bailey @ YouTube (@IanRunkle) May 18, 2022

Crowd control outside of the courthouse has become such an issue that officials have had to intervene, according to TMZ. Spectators and fans have engaged in screaming matches and disagreements seem to have heightened since Heard took the stand, the outlet reported. Those gathering outside have become increasingly agitated by others that have tried to sneak in ahead of them and the gathering of such a large crowd has been difficult for officials to manage. The sheriff has reportedly posted signs issuing warnings to spectators.

“Effective Immediately the Line for the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard Case Spectators are Not Permitted to Loiter or Camp Out on The Judicial Complex Before 1 AM,” was written on signage and posted around the area, according to TMZ. (RELATED: Speculation Swirls Around Late Night Meet-Up Between Amber Heard, James Franco Caught On Cam)

Depp seems to be the fan-favorite so far. He has been greeted with excitement by many adoring fans, according to TMZ, a reportedly huge contrast from the loud boos and booming sounds of disappointment conveyed by people when Heard is spotted.