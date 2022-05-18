Dem Witness Says Men Can Get Pregnant And Have Abortions

A Democratic witness testified that men can get pregnant and have abortions during a Judiciary Committee hearing Wednesday on abortion access and care.

Republican North Carolina Rep. Dan Bishop first asked witness AVOW executive director Aimee Arrambide how she defines a “woman.” AVOW is a pro-abortion non-profit organization working to secure unrestricted access to abortion for Texas.

“I believe that everyone can identify for themselves,” Arrambide said.

“Ok. Do you believe then that men can become pregnant and have abortions?” Bishop followed up.

“Yes,” Arrambide responded.

Q: “Do you believe that men can become pregnant and have abortions?” –@RepDanBishop A: “Yes.” -Democrat witness pic.twitter.com/TfxboajSJU — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) May 18, 2022

Bishop also asked reproductive healthcare Dr. Yashica Robinson, who uses “she/her” pronouns, if she could define what a “woman” was prior to questioning Arrambide. (RELATED: ‘Not Just Women That Are Getting Pregnant’: Abortion Activists Sound Off At ‘Bans Off Our Bodies’ March)

“It’s important for you to understand why I said I use ‘she/her’ pronouns,” Robinson said. “It’s because I understand that for people-”

Bishop then cut her off and again asked “what is a woman?”

“I think it’s important that we educate people like you about why we’re doing the things we do, and so the reason why I use ‘she’ and ‘her’ pronouns is because I understand there are people who become pregnant that may not identify that way, and I think it is discriminatory to speak to people or to call them in such a way that they desire not to be called,” Robinson said.

Bishop again asked if she was going to answer his question about the definition of a “woman.”

“I’m a woman,” Robinson said.

“Is that as comprehensive a definition you could give me?” Bishop asked.

Robinson said that the most comprehensive definition she could provide for the time being.

A “woman” is defined as “an adult female person,” according to Merriam-Webster. A female has XX chromosomes while men have XY chromosomes. Men do not. have the same reproductive organs that females have and are unable to get pregnant or receive an abortion.

Robinson and Arrambide are not the only ones unable to provide a definition of what a “woman” is. The Daily Caller reached out to every Senate Democrat to see if any of our leaders would provide a definition. Each request was met with silence. Only 15 Republican Senators were willing to provide a definition of what a “woman” is when questioned by the Caller.

Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson also dodged the question during her hearing, telling Republican Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn she is “not a biologist” and therefore could not define what a “woman” is.