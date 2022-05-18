WH Press Sec Refuses To Get Specific On Who Is Threatening Violence Over Roe V Wade

Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy asked White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre whether pro-abortion activists or anti-abortion activists posed a greater threat to the Supreme Court during Wednesday’s briefing.

Doocy pointed to concerns raised by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) regarding potential violence toward the Supreme Court and individual justices if Roe v. Wade is overturned, asking which side the threats are coming from. Jean-Pierre seemed to suggest that such concerns were “one-sided,” and that in fact “both sides” should be called out for “violence, threats and intimidation.”

“The DHS is worried if Roe v. Wade is overturned there could be violence against the Supreme Court building or Supreme Court justices,” Doocy began. “Are these threats from pro-abortion activists or anti-abortion activists?”

“The president is clear on this question, he believes the right to peacefully protest in this country is fundamental,” Jean-Pierre said. “But he also believes that violence, threats and intimidation have no place in political discourse anywhere. That is true whether it is in front of a courthouse or in front of a healthcare clinic, and that’s the thing. It seems like to us it is very one-sided on what we call out as intimidation or as violence. So we want to make sure we’re calling out on both sides on what is happening and what we’re seeing.”

“While protests have been peaceful today, the Department of Justice has U.S. Marshals providing support to support court martial and the president believes Congress should pass legislation to fund increased security for the court and judges as soon as possible,” she continued. (RELATED: WEEKEND OF INTIMIDATION: Abortion Activists Descend On Justices’ Homes As Vandals Hit Churches, Pro-Life Groups)

Jean-Pierre then cited an unclassified DHS memo released May 13 stating their commitment to protecting civil rights, including free speech, and to protect against any form of violence. The memo warned that threats against the justices, healthcare workers, lawmakers and clergy “are likely to persist and may increase leading up to and following the issuing of the Court’s official ruling.” The memo also tied pro-life activists to racism and extremism.

Law enforcement agencies are investigating social media posts threatening to burn down the Supreme Court and murder the justices and clerks, Axios reported. Two pro-life centers have already been firebombed and several crisis pregnancy centers and churches have been vandalized by pro-abortion activists.