Teen Charged With Murder After High Schooler Stabbed To Death During Fight Outside House Party

A teen, identified only as a 16-year old from Milford, has been charged with murder after the fatal stabbing of 17-year old James McGrath and the injury of three others in Connecticut, the Shelton Police Department said Wednesday.

Police responded to the scene Saturday night after receiving reports of a fight and stabbing, finding “numerous teenagers outside of a residence,” according to a press release from police department. Four stabbing victims were found, given medical attention and sent to the hospital, where McGrath later died, the police said. The fight reportedly broke out outside a house party, according to Fox News.

“It’s sad to see what’s happening to our teenagers and that they are making so many wrong mistakes and decisions and I feel so scared for my kids growing up and going to school,” neighbor Christina Louis-Fin told Fox 61. (RELATED: Two Teens Stabbed During Massive Fight At California Mall)

“Nothing ever happened in the whole year we lived here,” Louis-Fin, speaking to WABC, also said. “And we moved from Bridgeport, so we saw it more often in Bridgeport, but we never saw it here. And the children are the reason we moved here.”

McGrath was a junior at Fairfield College Preparatory School, where he played lacrosse and football, according to the New York Post. Principal Kathy Riddle stated that counseling sessions would be available for students all week.

“It is with profound sadness that the Fairfield Prep community mourns the sudden loss of one of our juniors. As the school responds to our grieving community, we hold him and his family and friends in our prayers at this difficult time,” school officials said in a statement, according to the New York Post.

The teen suspect was charged with murder and three counts of assault in the first degree, according to a statement by the Shelton Police Department. The individual is being held on a $2 million bond and is set to appear in court Wednesday, according to Fox News.