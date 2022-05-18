NBA Fines Dallas Mavericks $50K For Bench Behavior During Closeout Game Over Phoenix Suns

The NBA has fined the Dallas Mavericks $50,000 for the way their bench behaved during the team’s game seven victory over the Phoenix Suns on Sunday.

The NBA stated that on multiple occasions members of the Dallas Mavericks bench had stood too far away from their seats and also encroached too closely to the playing court in their decisive 123-90 victory, in their statement they posted to Twitter on Wednesday.

The following was released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/oLcs2pNeRT — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 18, 2022

The hefty fine comes shortly after a similar incident that occurred on May 6 where Mavericks bench players were again swaying too far away from the bench. The was fined $25,000.

Head coach of the Dallas Mavericks Jason Kidd said, “I know about the fine. Just trying to figure out what we did wrong to get the fine.” he added, “I mean, who complained? It was a blowout, so I don’t think the fans were complaining. I thought the guys did what they were supposed to do. They were cheering on their guys. So, we’ll find out what the fine is. But it is what it is.” (RELATED: Unbeaten Boxer Musa Yamak Dead At 38 After Medical Emergency In Ring)

The last time the Dallas Mavericks made it to the NBA Finals was back in 2011 when they knocked off LeBron James and the Miami Heat in six games. To make it to the Finals this season, Dallas must defeat the Golden State Warriors who have won three championships since 2015.

It will be worth keeping an eye on the Dallas bench the rest of the way after they’ve received two fines in such a short period of time.