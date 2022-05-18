Netflix Kills Two ‘Anti Racism’ Shows, One Geared Toward Indoctrinating ‘Babies’

Netflix has canceled several “anti-racist” animated projects aimed at children’s entertainment, Variety reported Tuesday.

In what is reportedly a creative decision, Netflix announced they would not move forward with several children’s entertainment projects including “Antiracist Baby,” based on the baby book by “anti-racist scholar,” Ibram X. Kendi. Netflix has also reportedly pulled the plug on “Stamped: Racism, Antiracism and You,” a documentary inspired by another of Kendi’s books, according to Variety

The streaming service will be moving forward with, “Stamped From the Beginning,” a hybrid documentary and scripted drama, which is reportedly in post-production, according to Variety. The film was set to be released as an accompanying piece to “Stamped: Racism, Antiracism and You.”

Netflix has also reportedly canceled production on children’s animated film “With Kind Regards From Kindergarten,” a darker themed children’s story, the outlet reported.

Executive producer Ava DuVernay was set to produce the children’s series “Wings of Fire” which has also been canceled by Netflix, according to the outlet. (RELATED: Anti-Racist ‘Scholar’ Ibram X. Kendi Writing New Children’s Book ‘Goodnight Racism’)

Netflix Scraps Several Animated Projects, Including Ava DuVernay’s ‘Wings of Fire’ and ‘Antiracist Baby’ (EXCLUSIVE) https://t.co/WyXNzBBBVh — Variety (@Variety) May 17, 2022

The decision is reportedly not a financial one related to costs despite Netflix’s recent report of massive subscriber cancellations in April. Approximately 150 employees will be laid off from Netflix, according to a Tuesday report citing an internal employee email. Netflix had reportedly lost 200,000 subscribers in the first quarter of 2022 and is expected to lose an additional 2 million by the end of the second quarter.

The streaming service updated its corporate culture memo on Thursday and reportedly explained to employees that the company would not censor content employees deemed to be “harmful” in a new section called “Artistic Expression.”