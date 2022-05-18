New WH Press Secretary Appears In Photo Wearing (Knock Off?) Ivanka Trump Dress

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre appeared to be wearing an Ivanka Trump dress in a photograph posted Monday.

While Jean-Pierre looked absolutely gorgeous in what could possibly be the former First Daughter’s design, Twitter was aflutter with people laughing at the irony of President Joe Biden’s press secretary wearing a Trump design and those attempting to argue that it’s a “common design.”

The photograph of Jean-Pierre wearing the dress was posted Monday by White House Press Assistant Megha Bhattacharya. Michele Perez Exner was the first to point out the similarity in the looks, and she was even wearing the Ivanka Trump dress in her profile pic.

Love the Press Secretary’s dress. I too own this Ivanka Trump dress and I’m even wearing it in my profile pic 😂 https://t.co/AnK5UfnMvs pic.twitter.com/OeLjcGoa7B — Michele Perez Exner (@michelepexner) May 17, 2022

Another user shared a photograph of what appeared to be the same Ivanka Trump “embellished mock-neck sheath dress blush ballet pink” as users railed against Exner’s post. (RELATED: Britney Started Off Wearing Clothes In Her Latest ‘Bad Thing’ Instagram Video)

There are many similarities between the two dresses. Firstly, the seams appear to be almost identical. The sheath collar style is inherently unique, and both images show what are clearly six or more small gold buttons toward the neck. Then there’s that sexy little cutaway on the right leg.

For my money, it’s the same dress.

Neither Trump nor Jean-Pierre responded to the Daily Caller’s inquiries to confirm whether President Joe Biden’s current press secretary chose to wear an Ivanka Trump dress less than a month into her new position.