REPORT: Drew Brees Is Unlikely To Return To The NFL After Having Shoulder Surgery

It sounds like there’s not a high chance fans see Drew Brees back in the NFL.

The former New Orleans Saints quarterback sent shockwaves through the league when he tweeted that he was considering a potential return to the NFL. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Despite speculation from media about my future this fall, I’m currently undecided. I may work for NBC, I may play football again, I may focus on business and philanthropy, I may train for the pickleball tour, senior golf tour, coach my kids or all of the above. I’ll let you know — Drew Brees (@drewbrees) May 15, 2022

However, it doesn’t sound like it’s likely to happen. Ed Werder reported that the retired Super Bowl champion recently had shoulder surgery and wouldn’t be available until September or October.

That means he’d have to miss all of training camp and preseason after sitting out last season.

Knowing Drew Brees over the years, I do not take seriously his recent social media posts about unretiring to play QB in the #NFL. For one thing, he had left shoulder surgery two weeks ago and would be physically unable to play until at least September or October, per a source. — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) May 17, 2022

Well, speculating about whether or not Brees would ever play again was fun while it lasted, but it sounds like it’s done. If he wouldn’t be available until October or September, it’s not going to happen.

The fact he just had shoulder surgery should tell you everything you need to know. He’s almost certainly not in any condition to play.

Drew Brees says he’s considering a return to the NFL, and at the age of 43, that’s one of the dumbest ideas I’ve ever heard. Enjoy your money and save your body! pic.twitter.com/j6tR1tg9hE — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) May 16, 2022

Furthermore, by the time his career ended with the Saints, he was a shell of his former self. Why would he want to deal with the physical issues that come with football at this point in his life?

He should have plenty of money in the bank and he can continue to cash check working on TV.

Stay far away from the NFL, Brees! Keep that chapter of your life closed!