Editorial

REPORT: Drew Brees Is Unlikely To Return To The NFL After Having Shoulder Surgery

Nov 25, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees is honored at halftime of the game between the New Orleans Saints and the Buffalo Bills at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

It sounds like there’s not a high chance fans see Drew Brees back in the NFL.

The former New Orleans Saints quarterback sent shockwaves through the league when he tweeted that he was considering a potential return to the NFL. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, it doesn’t sound like it’s likely to happen. Ed Werder reported that the retired Super Bowl champion recently had shoulder surgery and wouldn’t be available until September or October.

That means he’d have to miss all of training camp and preseason after sitting out last season.

Well, speculating about whether or not Brees would ever play again was fun while it lasted, but it sounds like it’s done. If he wouldn’t be available until October or September, it’s not going to happen.

The fact he just had shoulder surgery should tell you everything you need to know. He’s almost certainly not in any condition to play.

Furthermore, by the time his career ended with the Saints, he was a shell of his former self. Why would he want to deal with the physical issues that come with football at this point in his life?

He should have plenty of money in the bank and he can continue to cash check working on TV.

Stay far away from the NFL, Brees! Keep that chapter of your life closed!